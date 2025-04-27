Delhi: Two Killed In Massive Fire At Slum In Rohini, Nadda Seeks Immediate Relief For Victims

In a tragic incident, at least two people were killed on Sunday after a massive fire broke out at a jhuggi (slum) area near Shri Niketan Apartment in Sector 17 of Rohini of Delhi, police said.

The bodies of the two victims have been recovered from the scene and search and rescue operations are ongoing.

MK Chattopadhyay, Deputy Chief Fire Officer of the West Zone, said that two children with burn injuries were shifted to the hospital, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"We received a call at 11:55 am... As soon as we received the call, according to SOP, our ADO, AK Sharma and 4-5 fire brigades were dispatched to the site. Since the lanes here are narrow, our vehicles could not reach the site. Seeing the intensity of the fire, it was declared a Medium category fire," Chattopadhyay said, ANI reported.

"Now, nearly 26 vehicles are deployed here on the scene... Two children with burn injuries were recovered, and they have been shifted to the hospital... The cause of the fire is not ascertained yet; the police will investigate it," he added.

Following the fire incident, Union Health Minister and BJP President JP Nadda spoke to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva and asked them to provide immediate assistance to the victim.

Further details on the incident are awaited.