/Delhi University advises students to stay away from Jantar Mantar protest

Delhi University (DU) on Thursday advised students and faculty members to stay away from the ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar, warning that participation in unlawful assemblies could result in legal action and adversely affect their academic and professional futures.
In an official advisory issued to the university community, DU urged students to prioritise their safety, comply with the law, and respect the restrictions governing demonstrations at Jantar Mantar.
"Dear students and faculty, your safety matters to us. Please note that any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, which are strictly regulated as per the directives of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, may invite legal action," the advisory said.
The university cautioned that participation in such gatherings could endanger students’ personal safety and “significantly impact their academic progress and professional opportunities.”
"Accordingly, all students are urged to stay away from Jantar Mantar and to prioritise their safety and compliance with the law," it added.
The advisory also cautioned students against misinformation circulating on social media amid the ongoing agitation.
"Furthermore, you are advised to exercise caution as a significant amount of fake and misleading content is being created and circulated to fuel the situation," the university said.
The advisory comes amid the ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), over alleged examination irregularities and paper leaks.
On Thursday, the Cockroach Janta Party issued a nationwide call for peaceful protests on July 24 (Friday). In a poster shared on social media, the organisation appealed for coordinated demonstrations under the slogan “Every District. One Day. One Demand.”
The campaign urges people to gather peacefully in their respective districts and stand in solidarity with those allegedly affected by police action. The poster called upon student unions and other organisations to collaborate in obtaining necessary permissions and making logistical arrangements for the protests.
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