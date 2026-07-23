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Delhi University advises students to stay away from Jantar Mantar protest

Delhi University has advised students and faculty to stay away from the ongoing Jantar Mantar protests, warning of possible legal action, safety risks and the impact of unlawful assemblies on academic and professional prospects.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 10:10 PM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 10:10 PM IST
Delhi University advises students to stay away from Jantar Mantar protest
Image Credit: IANS

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