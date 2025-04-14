Delhi University College Principal Coats Classroom Walls With Cow Dung, Reason Will SHOCK You

A unique incident has surfaced from a college of Delhi University where the Principal of Laxmibai College was seen applying cow dung on the walls of the classroom. A video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking a new debate over the usage of cow dung and the history around it.

After the video went viral, the principal, Dr. Pratyush Vatsala, issued a clarification stating that the cow dung application is part of a research project to test the effectiveness of ancient Indian science in keeping classrooms cool during the summer months.

According to Dr. Vatsala, the research involves applying a layer of cow dung to the walls to see how well it works. Some benefits of cow dung include:

- Reducing mobile radiation, as claimed by the National Kamdhenu Commission

- Regulating indoor temperatures, as demonstrated by IIT Indore's cow dung-based bricks

- Treating skin diseases

- Repelling insects and bacteria

- Creating eco-friendly fuel

The incident has sparked a mix of reactions, with some criticizing the principal's actions and others praising the effort to explore alternative solutions.