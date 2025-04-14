Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2886286https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-university-college-principal-coats-classroom-walls-with-cow-dung-reason-will-shock-you-2886286.html
NewsIndia
DELHI UNIVERSITY

Delhi University College Principal Coats Classroom Walls With Cow Dung, Reason Will SHOCK You

In today’s episode of DNA, ZEE News analysed and decoded the viral video of Delhi University and tried to elaborate on the principal’s justification behind the move.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Apr 14, 2025, 11:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi University College Principal Coats Classroom Walls With Cow Dung, Reason Will SHOCK You Screengrab. (X/@LeRiziSayed)

A unique incident has surfaced from a college of Delhi University where the Principal of Laxmibai College was seen applying cow dung on the walls of the classroom. A video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking a new debate over the usage of cow dung and the history around it.

After the video went viral, the principal, Dr. Pratyush Vatsala, issued a clarification stating that the cow dung application is part of a research project to test the effectiveness of ancient Indian science in keeping classrooms cool during the summer months.

In today’s episode of DNA, ZEE News analysed and decoded the viral video of Delhi University and tried to elaborate on the principal’s justification behind the move.

Watch Full Episode Here

According to Dr. Vatsala, the research involves applying a layer of cow dung to the walls to see how well it works. Some benefits of cow dung include:

- Reducing mobile radiation, as claimed by the National Kamdhenu Commission

- Regulating indoor temperatures, as demonstrated by IIT Indore's cow dung-based bricks

- Treating skin diseases

- Repelling insects and bacteria

- Creating eco-friendly fuel

The incident has sparked a mix of reactions, with some criticizing the principal's actions and others praising the effort to explore alternative solutions.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK