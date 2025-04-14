Delhi University College Principal Coats Classroom Walls With Cow Dung, Reason Will SHOCK You
In today’s episode of DNA, ZEE News analysed and decoded the viral video of Delhi University and tried to elaborate on the principal’s justification behind the move.
A unique incident has surfaced from a college of Delhi University where the Principal of Laxmibai College was seen applying cow dung on the walls of the classroom. A video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking a new debate over the usage of cow dung and the history around it.
After the video went viral, the principal, Dr. Pratyush Vatsala, issued a clarification stating that the cow dung application is part of a research project to test the effectiveness of ancient Indian science in keeping classrooms cool during the summer months.
According to Dr. Vatsala, the research involves applying a layer of cow dung to the walls to see how well it works. Some benefits of cow dung include:
- Reducing mobile radiation, as claimed by the National Kamdhenu Commission
- Regulating indoor temperatures, as demonstrated by IIT Indore's cow dung-based bricks
- Treating skin diseases
- Repelling insects and bacteria
- Creating eco-friendly fuel
The incident has sparked a mix of reactions, with some criticizing the principal's actions and others praising the effort to explore alternative solutions.
