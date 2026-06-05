Delhi University professor murder: CCTV captures two masked visitors entering flat before killing

A chilling sequence of events is emerging in the murder of a Delhi University professor, after CCTV footage revealed two masked individuals entering her apartment building on the very day she is believed to have been killed, and leaving nearly half an hour later, apparently in different clothes.

Debosmita Paul, an Assistant Professor at Shivaji College, University of Delhi, was found dead on Thursday inside a flat at Satyam Apartments in Vasundhara Enclave, east Delhi. Preliminary findings suggest she was killed a day earlier, on 3rd June. She had been living alone in her sister's apartment.

According to sources close to the investigation, a man and a woman arrived at the residential complex in a private cab at around 3.20 pm on 3rd June. The cab driver waited outside while the pair, both masked and carrying bags, entered the building. Surveillance footage allegedly shows them deliberately avoiding the lift and taking the staircase to reach the flat. Investigators are still working to establish whether the visit occurred before or after the murder.

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What has sharpened suspicion around the duo is that they appeared to be wearing different clothing when they left the premises. The cab driver has since been detained for questioning, and police have obtained ride details in an effort to identify the passengers.

Crucially, there were no signs of forced entry at the crime scene. This has led investigators to believe that Paul may have willingly let her visitors in — pointing strongly towards what police are describing as a "friendly entry." The victim sustained a severe head injury from a heavy object, and injuries were also found on her wrist. A post-mortem examination is currently under way at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

The case came to light after Paul's sister, Devarati Paul, grew alarmed when her repeated phone calls went unanswered. On reaching the apartment, she found it locked from the outside. Upon entering, she discovered her sister's body lying in a pool of blood and immediately contacted the police.

Paul had separated from her husband in 2022 following marital disputes. He currently lives in Bengaluru and is not believed to be in Delhi. Investigators are questioning neighbours, domestic staff and others connected to the case as they work to piece together the final hours of her life.

The identity of the two masked visitors remains unknown. For now, they are the most significant lead in a case that has left more questions than answers.

(With IANS inputs)