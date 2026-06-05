Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3053010https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-university-professor-murder-cctv-captures-two-masked-visitors-entering-flat-before-killing-3053010.html
NewsIndiaDelhi University professor murder: CCTV captures two masked visitors entering flat before killing
DEBOSMITA PAUL

Delhi University professor murder: CCTV captures two masked visitors entering flat before killing

Debosmita Paul, an Assistant Professor at Shivaji College, University of Delhi, was found dead on Thursday inside a flat at Satyam Apartments in Vasundhara Enclave, east Delhi. Preliminary findings suggest she was killed a day earlier, on 3rd June. She had been living alone in her sister's apartment.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2026, 04:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi University professor murder: CCTV captures two masked visitors entering flat before killingPhoto Credit: IANS

A chilling sequence of events is emerging in the murder of a Delhi University professor, after CCTV footage revealed two masked individuals entering her apartment building on the very day she is believed to have been killed, and leaving nearly half an hour later, apparently in different clothes.

Debosmita Paul, an Assistant Professor at Shivaji College, University of Delhi, was found dead on Thursday inside a flat at Satyam Apartments in Vasundhara Enclave, east Delhi. Preliminary findings suggest she was killed a day earlier, on 3rd June. She had been living alone in her sister's apartment.

According to sources close to the investigation, a man and a woman arrived at the residential complex in a private cab at around 3.20 pm on 3rd June. The cab driver waited outside while the pair, both masked and carrying bags, entered the building. Surveillance footage allegedly shows them deliberately avoiding the lift and taking the staircase to reach the flat. Investigators are still working to establish whether the visit occurred before or after the murder.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

What has sharpened suspicion around the duo is that they appeared to be wearing different clothing when they left the premises. The cab driver has since been detained for questioning, and police have obtained ride details in an effort to identify the passengers.

Crucially, there were no signs of forced entry at the crime scene. This has led investigators to believe that Paul may have willingly let her visitors in — pointing strongly towards what police are describing as a "friendly entry." The victim sustained a severe head injury from a heavy object, and injuries were also found on her wrist. A post-mortem examination is currently under way at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

The case came to light after Paul's sister, Devarati Paul, grew alarmed when her repeated phone calls went unanswered. On reaching the apartment, she found it locked from the outside. Upon entering, she discovered her sister's body lying in a pool of blood and immediately contacted the police.

Paul had separated from her husband in 2022 following marital disputes. He currently lives in Bengaluru and is not believed to be in Delhi. Investigators are questioning neighbours, domestic staff and others connected to the case as they work to piece together the final hours of her life.

The identity of the two masked visitors remains unknown. For now, they are the most significant lead in a case that has left more questions than answers.

(With IANS inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Khan Sir
Khan sir's victim claims unravel as his own guards arrested for firing
RSS
'India's time has arrived, but we must be prepared': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
South delhi hotel fire
Delhi hotel fire incident, leaves 21 dead: CM Rekha Gupta to chair key meeting
Virat Kohli
Livingstone makes big claim on Kohli, says he 'doesn't want life in India'
indigo flight suspension
IndiGo suspends flights on 6 international routes, Govt announces ATF support
Suryakumar Yadav
Ex-selector backs Suryakumar Yadav to remain India's T20I captain
global oil crisis
All refineries operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories: Gov
maa behen
Maa Behen X review: Hit or miss? Here's how X users are reacting
DK Shivakumar
Karnataka Congress working president seeks four seats for Muslims in cabinet
mens sneakers
Trendy Men's Sneakers On Amazon For Everyday Comfort