Delhi University To Drop Courses On Islam, Pakistan, And China From Curriculum | DNA Analysis

A proposal to remove chapters related to Pakistan, China, and Islam from the syllabus at Delhi University has stirred controversy.

The debate began after the Standing Committee on Academic Affairs at Delhi University decided to remove four papers from the syllabus of the Political Science postgraduate programme.

The four optional papers to be removed are: "Pakistan and the World," "Islam and International Relations," "Role of China in the Contemporary World," and "State and Society in Pakistan."

The reason given for the proposed removal of these courses is that, till now, a one-sided approach has dominated the curriculum and now it needs to be made more balanced and India-centric.

There are varying opinions on this decision. Some argue that Delhi University students should focus on Indian society and governance before learning about the society and governance of other countries.

Supporters of this decision also argue that students should prioritise the study of Indian society, governance and culture before venturing into other countries such as Pakistan or the intricacies of Islam.

Scholars have previously raised concerns that the medieval period from the 8th to the 18th century is being given more importance in the curriculum. They argue that giving more importance to the medieval period led to neglect of ancient India. They also argue that giving more importance to the colonial period has undermined the dignity and glory of ancient India, influencing the worldview and personalities of the younger generation.

Scholars say that subjects related to India should be taught prominently in universities, as this will give students a better understanding of the country and help develop an India-first perspective among the youth.

However, some people are also opposing this decision. The argument against this is that knowledge of various subjects is necessary to understand international relations.

It is true that for the complete development of the personality of the students, they should have knowledge of all subjects. But more important than this is that we should have a complete understanding of our society, our culture and our heritage. Because an incomplete understanding of history and a curriculum prepared from a particular perspective takes us away from the achievements of the past.