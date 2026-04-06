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NewsIndiaDelhi University's Ramjas, Miranda colleges receive bomb threat via email; premises evacuated
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Delhi University's Ramjas, Miranda colleges receive bomb threat via email; premises evacuated

The college premises have been evacuated and a through search operation is currently underway in the location, as per the Delhi Police.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 06, 2026, 01:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Delhi University's Ramjas, Miranda colleges receive bomb threat via email; premises evacuated (Image Credit: ANI)

Two colleges of Delhi University, Ramjas College and Miranda House received bomb threat emails on Monday.

The college premises have been evacuated and a through search operation is currently underway in the location, as per the Delhi Police.  

As a precaution, bomb disposal and dog squads were rushed to the spot and currently carrying searches of the premises.

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The latest threat comes only days after a similar email was sent to the Delhi Mayor’s office last Wednesday. Although that alert was later deemed a hoax, it triggered an extensive search operation by personnel from the Kamla Market police station, supported by bomb disposal and dog squads.

Earlier today, several schools in Chandigarh received bomb threat emails, leading authorities to conduct detailed inspections of the premises.

Police teams were promptly deployed to the schools and initiated thorough search operations, officials confirmed.

This incident follows a series of similar cases reported in recent weeks across Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh, where schools and even the High Court received threat emails that were later determined to be hoaxes.

The surge in hoax bomb threats has intensified significantly since last year. Earlier this month, the Delhi Police arrested a 47-year-old man from Mysuru, Karnataka, for allegedly sending over 1,100 fake threat messages targeting schools, high courts, and government offices nationwide.

The accused, identified as Srinivas Louis, was apprehended from his rented residence on Thursday during a joint operation involving Delhi Police and local authorities.

Officials said that these repeated threats have triggered heightened security measures, evacuations, and disruptions to normal functioning at several locations. In one instance, a Delhi High Court judge also filed a formal complaint after receiving a threat email.

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