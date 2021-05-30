Delhi unlock begins from May 31: Check who requires e-pass now

New Delhi: The Delhi government will start the process of unlock from Monday (May 31), while the lockdown has been extended till 5 am on June 7.

Two activities including construction work and factories in Delhi will start functioning from Monday.

As other activities, apart from essential services and other services exempted before, remain under the purview of lockdown restrictions, people involved in those activities will still require an e-pass to move within the city. Health and other essential services will continue to function without the requirement of e-pass.

Who requires an e-pass to travel in the national capital now?

1. An e-pass will be required for people involved in the activities that are not included in Unlock 2021.

2. The pass will also be required for crossing the border to get into the city. People travelling from Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other NCR regions to Delhi require e-pass.

3. Employees working in private companies will also need to have an e-pass in order to get past the movement restrictions placed across the city.

Check steps on how to apply for e-paas

1. To apply for an e-pass to travel during the lockdown, visit the Delhi government's official website at https://delhi.gov.in/.

2. On the home page, you will see a message -- "Click Here to Apply for ePass."

3. Click on the link. It will redirect you to a new page where you will be asked to select the language you want to continue. Select as per your convenience.

4. In the next step, you will see a question - "What do you need help with?" to which, you will have to select "e-Pass to travel during Curfew."

5. Read the instructions carefully before applying for the e-pass.

6. Enter the required details including contact number, name of the applicant, and so on. Upload the identification proof.

7. Once the application is approved, you will receive an SMS.

8. Download the e-pass and take printout.

Earlier, the Delhi government had exempted the Delhi High Court lawyers from requiring an e-pass to move around the city. Self-employed people also don’t require an e-pass to travel.

Live TV