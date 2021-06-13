Delhi unlock: CM Arvind Kejriwal removes odd-even criteria for markets, allows restaurants to open with 50% capacity

New Delhi: As part of reopening the national capital in a phased-manner, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (June 13, 2021) allowed more relaxations.

According to the new directions, all the markets can now re-open without following the odd-even criteria from 5 AM on Monday (June 14). Restaurants will also be allowed to open at 50% seating capacity.

"We will observe this for one week, if cases increase, stricter restrictions to be imposed, otherwise, it will be continued," said Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference.

कोरोना के नियंत्रण में आने के बाद अब धीरे-धीरे दिल्ली खुल रही है | Press Conference LIVE https://t.co/FqeXsIWdU4 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 13, 2021

Check what's allowed:

- All malls, markets and market complexes (except weekly markets) can open between 10 AM to 8 PM and the odd-even formula has been lifted for one week.

- Delhi Metro and bus services have been allowed up to 50% of the seating capacity.

- Restaurants can re-open at 50% of their seating capacity.

- All Government offices of NCT of Delhi, autonomous bodies, PSUs, corporations, local bodies can function with officers of the level of Grade-I /equivalent and above to the extent of 100% strength. The remaining staff will attend up to 50% as per the requirement to be assessed by the HOD concerned (the remaining 50% of the staff will work from home).

- Offices involved in essential services can function without any restrictions at 100% strength.

- All private offices in Delhi can function to the extent of 50% strength of their staff between 9 AM to 5 PM on the production of a valid authority letter and valid I card issued by their employer, firm or company.

Check what's not allowed:

- Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed.

- Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious festival gatherings will also be prohibited.

- Swimming pools, stadiums, sports complexes, cinema theatres and multiplexes will remain shut.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 213 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in over three months, and 28 fatalities on Saturday. The national capital has so far seen 14,30,884 coronavirus cases and 24,800 deaths. Delhi currently has 3,610 active cases.



