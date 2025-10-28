Delhi UPSC Aspirant Murder Case: Twists, Turns, And A Crime Web-Series Connection?

UPSC Aspirant Murder: In a shocking murder case emerging from Delhi, several chilling revelations have come to light about the crime’s plot. After the charred body of a 32-year-old UPSC aspirant was discovered in a Gandhi Vihar flat earlier this month, what initially appeared to be a fire incident soon turned into a murder investigation.

Initially, an FIR under the fire-related provisions of the BNS was registered. But suspicion grew after CCTV footage revealed two masked men entering the building, followed by a woman and another man leaving around 2:57 am — shortly before the fire broke out.

IANS reported, citing an official, that three individuals, including Amrita Chauhan (21), have been arrested for allegedly strangling the victim, setting his body on fire, and staging the scene as an accidental fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.

The police have identified the arrested accused as Amrita Chauhan, Sumit Kashyap (27), and Sandeep Kumar (29), all residents of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

What Did The Investigation Reveal?

Investigators have revealed that the accused allegedly killed the victim, Ram Kesh Meena, and later poured oil, ghee, and alcohol on the body before opening an LPG cylinder regulator to trigger a fire and mislead investigators.

“This was a cold, calculated, and sensational murder. The accused attempted to make it look like a fire accident, but our team uncovered the conspiracy through technical surveillance, CCTV footage, and field work,” a senior police officer said.

Investigators analysed technical data and found Amrita Chauhan's mobile location near the crime scene at the time of the incident.

IANS quoted the official as saying, “Her presence at that hour, combined with the CCTV movement, made her a prime suspect. We intensified technical surveillance and tracked her to Moradabad.”

Police teams conducted multiple raids before apprehending Amrita on October 18.

During sustained questioning, Amrita allegedly confessed, naming ex-boyfriend Sumit Kashyap and his associate Sandeep Kumar as co-conspirators. At her instance, the police recovered a hard disk, a trolley bag and the victim’s shirt.

Eventually, Sumit was arrested on October 21, followed by Sandeep on October 23. Two mobile phones were also seized.

What Happened?

Police said that Amrita and the victim had been in a relationship and were living together. She later found out that Meena had allegedly recorded obscene videos and stored them on a hard disk, refusing to delete them despite her repeated requests.

“She claimed she felt trapped and humiliated. She then involved her ex-boyfriend, who was enraged and decided to take revenge,” an investigating official said.

Police added that Amrita is a forensic science student and an avid viewer of crime-based web series, and thus, allegedly planned the method of execution to resemble an accidental gas-cylinder fire.

Meanwhile, Sumit, who works as an LPG cylinder distributor, allegedly opened the cylinder regulator and used a lighter to ignite the fire.

After staging the scene, the accused allegedly fled with the hard disk, laptops, and belongings of the deceased, locking the iron gate from outside after removing its netting to make it appear tamper-proof.

Police said further investigation is underway and more digital evidence is being analysed.

(with IANS inputs)