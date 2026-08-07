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Delhi-Varanasi bullet train: Full route, stations, travel time and latest update

The proposed corridor will pass through more than 22 districts and is among the Centre's priority high-speed rail projects. It could also be extended to Siliguri in West Bengal to cut travel time across northern India.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 12:26 AM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 12:26 AM IST
Delhi-Varanasi bullet train: Full route, stations, travel time and latest update
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Delhi-Varanasi bullet train: Full route, stations, travel time and latest update
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