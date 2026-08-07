/Delhi-Varanasi bullet train: Full route, stations, travel time and latest update

New Delhi: The proposed Delhi-Varanasi High-Speed Rail corridor has emerged as one of India's biggest upcoming rail infrastructure projects after the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train. The bullet project aims to bring several major cities in Uttar Pradesh onto the country's high-speed rail network. Once operational, the journey between Delhi and Varanasi is likely to take less than four hours.
The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), the agency handling the project, is preparing the detailed project report (DPR) and carrying out aerial LiDAR surveys. The corridor has been included among the Centre's priority high-speed rail projects and is awaiting final technical and financial approvals from the Railway Board.
The proposed Delhi-Varanasi bullet train corridor will stretch about 865 km and will have a top speed of 350 kmph, while trains are expected to operate at up to 320 kmph. Once operational, passengers will be able to travel from one city to another in about 3.55 hours.
The estimated cost of the project is between Rs 1.21 lakh crore and Rs 1.71 lakh crore.
The proposed corridor will run from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi through more than 22 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Around 12 to 13 stations are likely to come up along the route, while a separate 135-km link connecting Lucknow and Ayodhya has also been proposed.
The probable stations include Sarai Kale Khan-Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi, Jewar (Noida International Airport), Mathura, Agra, Etawah, Kannauj, Lucknow, Raebareli, Prayagraj, Bhadohi and Manduadih in Varanasi. Ayodhya is expected to be connected through the proposed link route.
The project is expected to improve connectivity between the National Capital Region (NCR) and Uttar Pradesh's major cities through the Noida International Airport at Jewar. Travellers from Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh will be able to reach the airport much faster, while passengers arriving from other parts of India and abroad could continue their journey to cities such as Lucknow, Mathura and Ayodhya using the high-speed rail network.
The proposed corridor is also expected to make air and rail travel better connected, turning the Jewar airport into an important interchange for long-distance passengers.
The high-speed corridor is planned to connect Delhi directly with some of North India's most visited religious and tourist destinations. Cities such as Mathura, Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Varanasi are expected to be part of the network, along with Agra, home to the Taj Mahal.
The project is expected to make travel easier for domestic and international tourists visiting landmarks, including the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Sangam in Prayagraj and the Taj Mahal in Agra.
The NHSRCL is preparing the detailed project report and conducting LiDAR surveys for the corridor. Earlier, the proposed alignment was planned broadly along National Highway-2. However, engineers are revising parts of the alignment because bullet trains operating at 320 kmph require long and straight stretches of track. The route is therefore being adjusted to reduce sharp curves and improve operational efficiency.
The present proposal does not include Kanpur, one of Uttar Pradesh's largest industrial cities, as a station on the main corridor. The issue has been raised in Parliament, where Kanpur MP Awasthi urged the government to review the DPR and include the city as a major stop.
Kanpur is one of the busiest stations on the Delhi-Howrah railway route.
The Delhi-Varanasi corridor is also expected to form part of a larger high-speed rail network in the future. Plans are being explored to extend the route from Varanasi to Siliguri through Bihar under the National Rail Plan 2030.
The proposed Varanasi-Siliguri high-speed corridor is expected to be around 760 to 800 km long. It would connect Varanasi with Buxar, Patna, Muzaffarpur or Darbhanga, Purnia or Katihar, Kishanganj and finally Siliguri and New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.
If the extension is built, travel time between Varanasi and Siliguri could come down from around 12 hours to only 2.5 to 3 hours. A passenger travelling from Delhi to Siliguri through the high-speed network could complete the journey in about six to six-and-a-half hours, making it one of India's fastest long-distance rail connections.
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