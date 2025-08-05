In a shocking incident in Uttam Nagar, Delhi three minor boys, all aged 17, have allegedly killed a 24-year old man identified as Rahul Mahto, a resident of Kali Basti, Hastsal.

According to Delhi Police, the 24‑year‑old victim Mahto worked at a garment shop and was attacked as he stopped at a street food stall at around 10 pm. The three minors, who were also at the stall, stabbed him multiple times in his chest, abdomen and shoulder.Rahul collapsed and was declared dead after he was taken to the nearby private hospital.

According to a 'Hindustan Times' report, the minors were avenging the murder of their transgender friend who was murdered by the victim’s brother one and a half years ago.

The food stall owner witnessed the attack, whose statements were later quoted in Police statements. Delhi Police launched an investigation and used human intelligence to trace the attackers.

All three minors were identified and caught within hours from the Welcome area. During interrogation, they confessed the crime. The knife used in the attack was also recovered from them.

A murder case was registered against all three at the local police station. Forensic and crime scene teams examined the area.

Police officials said that investigations are ongoing to uncover any wider network or involvement of others. No further details have been released yet.