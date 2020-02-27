Delhi violence: CM Arvind Kejriwal urges double punishment if rioters from AAP; announces compensation to those affected

As violence in the North East area of Delhi rages over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday asserted that any person who is found guilty should be given stringent punishment. He urged that if any Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) person is found guilty then that person should be given double the punishment. "There should be no politics on the issue of national security," added the CM.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, CM Kejriwal made the comments at the backdrop of reports that AAP councillor Tahir Hussain is involved in the riots that took place in the Chand Bagh area. "If those involved in riots are found to be from AAP, double punishment should be given. No rioter from whichever party they belong should be spared," CM Kejriwal on Hussain.

The clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters, which has claimed the lives of at least 37 people and left hundreds of others injured in northeast Delhi, has made the situation in the national capital tense.

CM Kejriwal said, "Violence has come down since yesterday, we have decided to announce relief for the riot victims. Those injured can get treated in private hospitals through the 'Farishte' scheme, this scheme was launched for accident victims but riot victims have been added to it too. We are trying to get food to curfew affected areas."

The Delhi CM announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to families of those who died in the clashes, in case of a minor victim Rs 5 lakh, Rs 2 lakh to those seriously injured, Rs 3 lakh for those who have been rendered orphans, Rs 25,000 for rickshaws that were burnt. Compensation of Rs 5 lakh for homes that were burned and compensation of up to Rs 5 lakh for loss of shop in the riots.

Under the Delhi government's 'Farishte' scheme of free-of-cost medical treatment at any private hospital, those affected in this violence can get medical treatment.

"Riot victims will get free treatment even in Private Hospitals under Farishtey Dilli Ke scheme. Delhi Govt will provide all medical assistance to the victims. Delhi govt to bear expenses of treatment of those injured in riots and admitted to private hospitals," said CM Kejriwal.

Amid appeals for calm and peace from PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and several top political leaders, the security forces conducted a flag march in different parts of Northeast district to monitor the situation in the area.