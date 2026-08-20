/Delhi voter list: ECI revises SIR schedule, final roll on November 4

The Election Commission of India has revised the timeline for the Special Intensive Revision of Delhi's electoral rolls. The draft voter list will now be published on August 31, while the final electoral roll will be released on November 4. The schedule was changed because the rationalisation of polling stations is still pending. Officials said the exercise must ensure that each polling station has no more than 1,200 voters.
Key revised dates at a glance
August 24: New date for completion of polling station rationalisation is August 24
August 31: Draft electoral roll will be published
August 31 to September 30: Claims and objections can be filed
August 31 to October 29: Notices and disposal of claims and objections
November 4: Final Delhi electoral roll will be published
The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's office said the revised schedule followed a letter from the Election Commission. This is the third revision of the timeline for the electoral roll exercise.
Polling station rationalisation is being carried out so that voter numbers are distributed properly across polling stations. The revised schedule gives officials another week to complete the process and obtain approval from the commission.
All voters who submitted their enumeration forms will be able to check their names in the draft electoral roll after it is published on August 31. The draft roll will also be uploaded on the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's website.
Voters should check the CEO Delhi draft roll once it is available and confirm that their name and other details are correct. Any eligible voter who finds an error or has an objection should use the claims and objections period.
The enumeration exercise began on June 30 and ended on August 17. During this period, partially filled forms were distributed to more than 14.5 million electors in Delhi.
Official figures show that around 9.752 million forms, or 67.21%, had been submitted and digitised. About 4.759 million voters, or 32.79%, remained at risk of being left out of the draft roll.
The level of digitisation also varied across districts. The Southeast district recorded the lowest rate at 56.38%, while Outer North had the highest at 75.68%.
Delhi voters should check the draft electoral roll on August 31 and verify their name and details. Those who submitted enumeration forms should pay particular attention to whether their names appear in the draft list.
For people searching for how to check the Delhi voter list name, the key date is August 31. The draft roll will be made available through the Delhi CEO's official website, where voters can check their electoral details.
People searching for the Delhi voter list 2024/2025 should note that this latest SIR exercise follows a revised timeline. The important dates now are August 31 for the draft roll and November 4 for the final electoral roll.
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