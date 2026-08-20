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Delhi voter list: ECI revises SIR schedule, final roll on November 4

ECI revises Delhi SIR schedule. Check the new draft voter list date, claims deadline, polling station update and final electoral roll date of November 4.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 11:35 AM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 11:41 AM IST
Delhi voter list: ECI revises SIR schedule, final roll on November 4
Image Credit: IANS. Representative image.

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