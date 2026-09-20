Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Delhi voter roll SIR: Why Rekha Gupta, Kejriwal, Dhankar and other VVIPs flagged in 33-lakh EC notice list

Delhi voter roll SIR: Why Rekha Gupta, Kejriwal, Dhankar and other VVIPs flagged in 33-lakh EC notice list

The election authorities have said that prominent political leaders and other well-known people listed for verification will not necessarily have to appear personally at hearing centres. Electoral registration officers can identify such cases and ask BLOs to visit their registered addresses for verification.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 08:24 AM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 08:24 AM IST
Delhi voter roll SIR: Why Rekha Gupta, Kejriwal, Dhankar and other VVIPs flagged in 33-lakh EC notice list
Image Credit: (Photos: ANI)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
India dethroned! England knock Shreyas Iyer & Co. off No.1 spot after stunning SL whitewash
2
3
4
5