Delhi Wakes Up To ' Very Poor' Air Quality; IMD Predicts Cloudy Skies For Delhi, Maharashtra

Delhi continued to experience very poor air quality on Tuesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 319 at 6 AM, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The national capital remains enveloped in a toxic haze, compounded by fluctuating regulations under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), leaving residents perplexed as authorities switch between the withdrawal, imposition, and reimposition of Stages I through IV.

At today's 6 am, the AQI levels reported by CPCB in various parts of the city were: Okhla Phase 2 (320), Alipur (300), Rohini (332), ITO (318), Ashok Vihar (322), Shadipur (257), Mundka (343), Wazirpur (338), Jahangirpuri (318), Narela (305), R.K. Puram (314), Pusa DPCC (316).

Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 345, while DTU had the lowest at 233.

The CAQM stated that its GRAP sub-committee held a meeting on Friday to review the region's air quality situation and the forecasts from IMD and IITM.

“As per the Air Quality & Weather forecast provided by IMD/ IITM, there is a likelihood of the AQI of Delhi to remain in the lower end of 'Very Poor' category in the coming days owing to favourable meteorological conditions and strong wind speeds,” the CAQM said in the statement, IANS reported.

Delhi Weather Update

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts cloudy skies for Delhi on January 22 and 23, with a 2-degree Celsius rise in minimum temperature over the past 24 hours. A thin layer of fog was also observed in parts of Delhi-NCR, adding to the challenges of the ongoing cold wave.

Maharashtra Weather Update

As per the weather department, partly cloudy conditions are expected over North Konkan and North Madhya Maharashtra. Mainly sunny weather is likely over South Konkan-Goa, South Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada. Squally weather, with wind speeds ranging from 35 km/h to 45 km/h and gusts up to 55 km/h, is likely over the Gulf of Mannar and the adjoining Comorin area.