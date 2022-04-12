A 27-year-old woman was rescued by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and the Delhi Police from a sex racket that was being operated from a massage parlour in north Delhi, officials said on Tuesday. According to the official, the Commission had received a complaint on Monday regarding the sex racket being run inside a massage parlour. The complaint also mentioned of an attempt to rape a 27-year-old woman there.

"Upon receiving the complaint, a team of the Commission immediately reached there along with Delhi Police and rescued the lady," the DCW said.

The woman told the Commission that she went to `Gateway Massage Parlour, Neetika Tower, Azadpur` in search of employment.

The woman said she was given some intoxicant after which she began losing her senses. Thereafter, she was taken inside a room where there was a nude couple. She alleged that someone tried to rape her in that room.

Taking a note of the incident, DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal issued a notice to the Delhi Police and sought a detailed action taken report along with a copy of the FIR registered in the matter.

The Commission also sought details of the accused persons arrested and girls rescued from the massage parlour.

The Commission asked police and MCD the steps taken to seal the premises where the sex racket was being run.

It also asked the MCD to provide details of license granted to the massage parlour and details of inspections undertaken by the MCD at the premises, to date.

"We are continuously raising the matter of sex rackets being run in spa and massage centres. We have busted many such sex rackets running in spa and massage parlours in Delhi, but even now thousands of spa continue to operate prostitution rackets illegally," Maliwal said.

She further said that accountability of Delhi Police and MCD need to be fixed in this matter and the kingpins behind this flesh trade need to be arrested along with the officials who are colluding with them.