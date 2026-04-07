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NewsIndiaDelhi water supply disruption: Jal board conducts maintenance work | Check which areas will be affected
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Delhi water supply disruption: Jal board conducts maintenance work | Check which areas will be affected

The DJB has also urged residents to store adequate water for their daily requirements, use it judiciously during the time of disruption, and contact helpline services if needed.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 07, 2026, 12:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Delhi water supply disruption: Jal board conducts maintenance work | Check which areas will be affected Representative Image (Image Credit: ANI)

The Delhi Jal Board on Tuesday announced that the water supply in several parts of Delhi is set be disrupted on April 7, given civic body's annual maintenance work. 
The civic body has released an advisory calling residents in affected areas to store enough water in advance. 

While explaining the reason behind the disruption in its officials statement, the DJB said on X, "Due to the annual flushing programme of underground reservoirs (UGR) and booster pumping stations, water supply will be affected on 06.04.2026 and 07.04.2026 in several areas of Delhi. Residents are advised to store adequate water in advance. We regret the inconvenience caused and thank you for your cooperation.”

Areas affected on April 7

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Areas affected on April 7 include Sultanpuri, Sector-3 Pocket-F (23 Rohini), Sector-3 Pocket A-1 in Rohini, the Filling Point, Karala Village, and nearby localities, along with Sector-3 Pocket-B (10 Rohini) and Sector-3 Pocket-C (12 Rohini).

Residents in these areas are advised to plan ahead and make necessary arrangements to avoid any inconvenience.

The DJB has also urged residents to store adequate water for their daily requirements, use it judiciously during the time of disruption, and contact helpline services if needed.

The supply disruption is likely to last for one day in every affected area, depending on the maintenance schedule. 

However, it may take some additional time for full resumption of normal water supply after the flushing process is completed.
 
Residents can seek assistance via following helplines: Water Emergency Helpline (1916), Central Control Room (1916, 23527679, 23538495), and Mangolpuri OHT (27294132, 27915531).

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