Delhi Water Supply Disruption On May 31: Check Full List Of Affected Areas, DJB Helpline Numbers
Delhi to face water supply cuts on May 31 due to DJB pipeline repair. Check full list of affected areas, timings, and helpline numbers.
Trending Photos
Delhi Jal Board (DJB) declared a 24-hour water supply cut in various colonies in New Delhi and South Delhi on May 31, attributing this to immediate maintenance and repair of main water pipelines. The interruption will take place from 5 PM on Friday, May 31, and will last until the same time on Saturday, June 1, impacting thousands of residents throughout the Capital.
Major Maintenance Work At Kilokari Pipeline
In an official communique on Thursday, DJB stated that the shutdown has been sanctioned for the raising of the 900 mm Kilokari main pipe, which entails blocking Drain No. 12 close to Hans Bhawan at ITO. This critical upgrade will impact water supply from the 40 MGD-capacity Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant, making the Kilokari line out of action during the time.
Areas likely to be hit include:
- Majnu ka Tilla
- Rajghat
- Vidhan Sabha
- NDMC Zone
- Hans Bhawan
- CGO Complex
- Nizamuddin
- Defence Colony
- South Extension and nearby neighborhoods
Disruption In South Delhi Areas Under Mehrauli Network
Supply cuts in South Delhi were also confirmed by the DJB, related to the interconnection of a new 1,000 mm pipeline at four points within the Deer Park pumping station. This will affect water distribution in:
- Mehrauli Township
- Begumpur
- Kalu Sarai
- Sarvodaya Enclave
- Vijay Mandal DDA Flats
- Azad Apartments
- Adchini
- Katwaria Sarai Village
- Qutub Institutional Area
These zones are covered by the Malviya Nagar Water Services (MNWS) network, being run on a public-private partnership basis with Suez since 2013.
"The water supply will not be available or will be at low pressure on the evening of May 31 and the morning of June 1," the DJB added.
Helpline Numbers For Tanker Requests
Residents facing shortages may contact the DJB via helplines:
- Central Control Room: 1916 / 23527679 / 23634469 / 9650291021
- Vasant Kunj Zone: 26137216
- Malviya Nagar Water Services (Suez): 8427312731
Advisory To Residents
DJB has asked residents of the affected areas to fill up in advance and use water conservatively during the maintenance period. This is the second big scheduled disruption within a fortnight. A similar 24-hour disruption in water supply in places such as Greater Kailash, Lok Nayak Hospital, Rajghat, and Delhi Zoo had occurred on May 22.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv