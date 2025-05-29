Delhi Water Supply Disruption On May 31: Check Full List Of Affected Areas, DJB Helpline Numbers

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) declared a 24-hour water supply cut in various colonies in New Delhi and South Delhi on May 31, attributing this to immediate maintenance and repair of main water pipelines. The interruption will take place from 5 PM on Friday, May 31, and will last until the same time on Saturday, June 1, impacting thousands of residents throughout the Capital.

Major Maintenance Work At Kilokari Pipeline

In an official communique on Thursday, DJB stated that the shutdown has been sanctioned for the raising of the 900 mm Kilokari main pipe, which entails blocking Drain No. 12 close to Hans Bhawan at ITO. This critical upgrade will impact water supply from the 40 MGD-capacity Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant, making the Kilokari line out of action during the time.

Areas likely to be hit include:

Majnu ka Tilla

Rajghat

Vidhan Sabha

NDMC Zone

Hans Bhawan

CGO Complex

Nizamuddin

Defence Colony

South Extension and nearby neighborhoods

Disruption In South Delhi Areas Under Mehrauli Network

Supply cuts in South Delhi were also confirmed by the DJB, related to the interconnection of a new 1,000 mm pipeline at four points within the Deer Park pumping station. This will affect water distribution in:

Mehrauli Township

Begumpur

Kalu Sarai

Sarvodaya Enclave

Vijay Mandal DDA Flats

Azad Apartments

Adchini

Katwaria Sarai Village

Qutub Institutional Area

These zones are covered by the Malviya Nagar Water Services (MNWS) network, being run on a public-private partnership basis with Suez since 2013.

"The water supply will not be available or will be at low pressure on the evening of May 31 and the morning of June 1," the DJB added.

Helpline Numbers For Tanker Requests

Residents facing shortages may contact the DJB via helplines:

Central Control Room: 1916 / 23527679 / 23634469 / 9650291021

Vasant Kunj Zone: 26137216

Malviya Nagar Water Services (Suez): 8427312731

Advisory To Residents

DJB has asked residents of the affected areas to fill up in advance and use water conservatively during the maintenance period. This is the second big scheduled disruption within a fortnight. A similar 24-hour disruption in water supply in places such as Greater Kailash, Lok Nayak Hospital, Rajghat, and Delhi Zoo had occurred on May 22.