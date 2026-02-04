Delhi weather alert: Dense fog in national capital, IMD issues yellow alert; low visibility at airport | Check AQI update

Delhi weather alert: Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) continued to experience dense fog on Wednesday morning as winter conditions prevailed. Meanwhile, several areas reported low visibility during the early hours, reportedly leading to inconvenience for commuters.

Reduced visibility is expected further to impact road traffic during morning hours.

Amid the cold weather conditions, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport issued a passenger advisory, confirming that Low Visibility Procedures (LVP) were in effect.

In an official update, Delhi Airport said, “Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations continue as normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.”

While flight operations were largely normal, passengers were advised to stay in touch with airlines for the latest updates.

IMD forecast for Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a latest bulletin, stating that moderate to dense fog is likely to prevail across many parts of Delhi during the morning hours on Wednesday.

Furthermore, according to IANS, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy throughout the day, limiting sunshine. Due to fog, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for the city.

According to the weather agency, while most areas will experience moderate fog, isolated regions may witness dense fog conditions, especially during early hours.

Notably, the national capital is likely to record a maximum of 21 to 23 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may hover around 9 degrees Celsius.

The IMD noted that cold conditions are likely to continue over the next few days, with foggy mornings remaining a regular feature, IANS reported.

Delhi AQI today

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the moderate-to-poor range, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

ANI reported, citing the CPCB data, that, in ITO, a thick layer of fog was present with reduced visibility, with an AQI of 334, placing it in the ' very poor' category.

Additionally, a thick layer of smog lingered in areas around India Gate and Kartavya Path. Other areas in the capital, including Anand Vihar (376), Bawana (329), Ashok Vihar (366), Mundka (381), Chandani Chowk (358), and RK Puram (346), also saw a high in air quality, remaining in the 'very poor' category. Sirifort recorded similar conditions, with an AQI of 340.

Narela recorded an AQI of 252, and Aya Nagar measured 252, placing it in the 'poor' category. Sri Aurobindo Marg (221), Mandir Marg (257), and IGI Airport T3 (243) also recorded relatively better air quality, but it remained in the 'poor' category.

(with agencies' inputs)