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  • /Delhi weather alert: IMD issues thunderstorm, high speed winds warning till June 25

Delhi weather alert: IMD issues thunderstorm, high speed winds warning till June 25

The IMD has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim during the next two days. 

Published: Jun 23, 2026, 10:07 AM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 10:07 AM IST
Delhi weather alert: IMD issues thunderstorm, high speed winds warning till June 25
Image Credit: ANI

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