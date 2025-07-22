Delhi Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Week-Long Rain; IGI Airport Releases Travel Advisory | Check Here

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are gearing up for a week of sporadic rain and thunderstorms, as India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the area. The wet spell, which started with moderate to heavy rains on Monday, brought welcome relief from the heat, though it could lead to travel disruptions.

On Tuesday, the minimum temperature was 26 degrees Celsius, and the weather is expected to be cloudy throughout the day. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecast is for light to moderate rain, along with thunderstorms and lightning, in the next two days. Scattered showers are expected to continue till July 27, with skies mostly overcast.

This ongoing rainy weather is attributed to a cyclonic circulation over western Rajasthan and adjoining areas of Pakistan, coupled with an active monsoon trough extending from Jammu to the Bay of Bengal. These meteorological conditions are instrumental in maintaining the current wet spell across Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad.

Because of the expected heavy rains, the IMD has declared a yellow alert for Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Punjab, and asked people to "be aware" of possible disruptions.

Travel Advisory Issued For IGI Airport

Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport officials have also issued a travel advisory to passengers. At 10:23 AM on X (previously Twitter), the airport said, "According to the Indian Meteorological Department's prediction, bad weather conditions are forecasted in Delhi. Yet, Delhi Airport operations are normal at present. Our ground staff is working hard with all stakeholders to keep your journey as smooth as possible. To get the latest flight updates, passengers are requested to call their respective airlines."

Joining the advisory, airline SpiceJet also cautioned its passengers about possible weather-induced delays. "Because of bad weather (heavy rain) at Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their resultant flights may be impacted. Passengers are asked to check the status of their flight through http://spicejet.com/#status," the airline put out on X.

Commuters are urged to keep themselves informed through airline alerts and traffic police advisories before they step out.