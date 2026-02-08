Delhi weather alert: IMD predicts THIS for national capital; AQI shows slight improvement | Check

Delhi weather alert: As the morning in Delhi and the National Capital Region remained chilly on Sunday morning, the air quality in the national capital showed slight improvement. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted mist in the air today.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) level was 196 in the 'moderate' category at 7 am on Sunday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The AQI stood at 227 at 4 pm on Sunday, in the 'poor' category.

Despite this improvement, a thin layer of smog persists in parts of the city, and overall air quality remains poor.

Delhi AQI today

Today, Mundka in Delhi recorded the highest AQI at 266, followed by Pusa at 257, Narela at 247, Rohini at 247, and Ashok Vihar at 243.

Jahangirpuri 242, Wazirpur 239, Nehru Nagar 237, Shadipur 236, Bawana 231, Vivek Vihar 231, Sirifort 222, and Chandani Chowk 220 in the 'poor' category.

Sri Aurobindo Marg recorded the lowest AQI level of 126, along with IGI Airport 131, Aya Nagar 136, Lodhi Road 139, Major Dhyan Chand Stadium 140, IIT Delhi 141 and Mandir Marg 145.

IMD forecast for Delhi

The maximum temperature predicted in the national capital is 23 degrees Celsius, and the minimum at 10 degrees Celsius.

According to the data available on the IMD website at the time of writing this report, the weather agency predicted "shallow fog" for Monday (February 9th) with no warning. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 24 degrees Celsius, and the minimum may remain at 9 degrees Celsius.

(with ANI inputs)