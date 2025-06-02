Delhi Weather Alert: IMD Predicts Thunderstorm, Gusty Winds In Next 2-3 Hrs

Delhi Weather Alert: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for the national capital, warning of light rain and thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds over the next 2-3 hours. Wind speeds are expected to reach 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph.

Light rain/thunderstorm accompanied with strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely over Delhi during the next 2-3 hours: IMD pic.twitter.com/pS13HVuEio June 2, 2025

Residents have been advised by IMD to stay indoors and exercise caution when venturing outdoors. The weather update comes as a relief to many, providing a respite from the heat. However, the strong winds may cause disruptions to daily activities, and people are advised to secure loose outdoor objects.

IMD has also further predicted Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

"Heavy Rainfall very likely at isolated places over East Rajasthan, Kerala & Mahe, and Sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim. Thundersquall with wind speed reaching(50-60kmph) very likely at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh. ," IMD informed in a tweet on X.

As per IMD, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning & gusty winds (40- 50 kmph) are very likely expected at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Madhya Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The IMD further informed thunderstorms accompanied by lightning & gusty winds(30- 40 kmph) are very likely expected at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya, Bihar, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat Region, Himachal Pradesh, Interior Karnataka, Jharkhand, Telangana, and West Bengal & Sikkim.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with Lightning very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu Puducherry & Karaikal. Dust Storm very likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan," IMD further marked in the tweet.