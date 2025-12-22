Delhi Weather Alert: National Capital Sees Toxic Smog As Air Pollution Concerns Remain High; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For…

Weather Alert: Delhi on Monday morning saw a slight improvement in air quality, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 366. However, large parts of the city remained enveloped in toxic smog, and the air quality continued to be classified as “poor.” In addition, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for “moderate to dense fog” during the morning hours.

Delhi AQI, Smog Today

Delhi continues to remain in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

ITO was shrouded in thick smog, with an AQI reading of 370, placing it in the 'very poor' category. A thick layer of smog also engulfed areas around India Gate, Kartavya Path, and Sarai Kale Khan this morning.

Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 402, falling in the 'severe' category, according to CPCB data. Wazirpur (404), Bawana (408), and Narela (418) also recorded similar results, remaining firmly in the 'severe' category.

According to CPCB categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Delhi Airport Issues Advisory

Delhi Airport issued a passenger advisory, in a post on X, at 8 am on Monday, that low visibility procedures are still in progress, although all flight operations are functioning normally.

Chillai Kalan In Kashmir Valley

The 40-day period of severe winter cold in Jammu and Kashmir, known locally as Chillai Kalan, has commenced with rain and snow in many areas.

Chillai Kalan started on December 21 and will end on January 31. It is a period marked by sub-zero temperatures, frozen water bodies, and landscapes covered in frost and snow.

Along with Srinagar, Anantnag is another area in J&K that experienced the first rainfall of the season, marking the beginning of Chillai Kalan.

Authorities have advised residents and visitors to take precautions against the cold and monitor weather updates, especially in areas prone to sudden snowfall and fog.

Leh's First Snowfall Of Season

Leh has turned into a white wonderland with its first spell of snow. Thick layers of snow engulfed the place.

According to IMD, Leh recorded a minimum temperature of -2 degrees Celsius.

Sonamarg in the Kashmir Valley also witnessed the first snowfall of the season on Sunday, covering the region in a thick blanket of white.

(with ANI inputs)