Delhi Weather Update: Light Rain, Gusty Winds Lash NCR; IMD Issues Orange Alert For Dust Storms
Light rain and strong winds hit Delhi and NCR on Thursday as IMD issued an orange alert warning of thunderstorms and dust storms. May 2025 has become the wettest on record for the capital.
Light rain and gusty winds swept across Delhi and Noida on Thursday as a western disturbance triggered a fresh wave of thunderstorms across northwestern India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued an orange alert for the national capital, warning of overcast skies and wind speeds strong enough to stir up dust storms in parts of the NCR.
#WATCH | Parts of Delhi receive rainfall this evening. Visuals from Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Marg. pic.twitter.com/W7GVQBiIjX— ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2025
