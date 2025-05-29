Delhi Weather Update: Light Rain, Gusty Winds Lash NCR; IMD Issues Orange Alert For Dust Storms

Light rain and gusty winds swept across Delhi and Noida on Thursday as a western disturbance triggered a fresh wave of thunderstorms across northwestern India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued an orange alert for the national capital, warning of overcast skies and wind speeds strong enough to stir up dust storms in parts of the NCR.

#WATCH | Parts of Delhi receive rainfall this evening. Visuals from Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Marg. pic.twitter.com/W7GVQBiIjX May 29, 2025