Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2908041https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-weather-alert-rain-gusty-winds-orange-warning-may-2025-2908041.html
NewsIndia
DELHI WEATHER NEWS

Delhi Weather Update: Light Rain, Gusty Winds Lash NCR; IMD Issues Orange Alert For Dust Storms

Light rain and strong winds hit Delhi and NCR on Thursday as IMD issued an orange alert warning of thunderstorms and dust storms. May 2025 has become the wettest on record for the capital.

|Last Updated: May 29, 2025, 07:43 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Weather Update: Light Rain, Gusty Winds Lash NCR; IMD Issues Orange Alert For Dust Storms People enjoy the rain shower during heavy rainfall at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.(IANS)

Light rain and gusty winds swept across Delhi and Noida on Thursday as a western disturbance triggered a fresh wave of thunderstorms across northwestern India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued an orange alert for the national capital, warning of overcast skies and wind speeds strong enough to stir up dust storms in parts of the NCR.

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK