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Delhi weather alert: Will it rain in national capital today? Check IMD forecast

Delhi weather alert: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), strong surface winds, very light to light rainfall, and a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50kmph) are likely on June 15.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 08:02 AM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 08:02 AM IST
Delhi weather alert: Will it rain in national capital today? Check IMD forecast
Image Credit: Credit: File Photo/IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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