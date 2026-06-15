/Delhi weather alert: Will it rain in national capital today? Check IMD forecast

Delhi weather alert today: The national capital is predicted to witness a thunderstorm with rain on Monday. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will stay at 26 degrees Celsius.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), strong surface winds, very light to light rainfall, and a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50kmph) are likely on June 15.
The weather department did not issue any alert or predict rain for Wednesday. It did, however, forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of developing thunder and lightning.
Meanwhile, from Wednesday to Saturday, the maximum temperature in Delhi, as per the IMD, is expected to range between 41 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius.
Earlier, Several parts of Delhi witnessed heavy rainfall late on Wednesday night, with showers continuing until midnight.
The IMD had forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu’s delta region on Sunday, while several other districts were predicted to witness moderate showers under the influence of an atmospheric circulation prevailing over the northern coastal parts of the state.
Meteorologists said the atmospheric circulation over the northern coastal belt continues to draw moisture into the region, creating favourable conditions for rainfall.
With the southwest monsoon remaining active and local weather systems continuing to influence conditions over Tamil Nadu, officials are closely monitoring the situation.
The public was advised to stay updated through official weather bulletins and alerts issued by the weather department.
(with agencies' inputs)
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