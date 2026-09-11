/From Bay of Bengal to Bharat Mandapam: IMD issues multi-state alerts as rain threatens BRICS Summit

The national capital region is experiencing volatile weather just when New Delhi is hosting important international diplomacy, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts sudden showers and gusty winds. Apart from possible disruption to local transit during the BRICS Summit, the meteorological department has sounded red alerts of heavy rain and thunderstorms in 18 states due to active low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal.
Along with the capital, which is likely to see surface wind speeds of up to 40 kilometers per hour along with light showers, security and municipal authorities are working overtime to manage venue logistics.
As dignitaries converge at Bharat Mandapam, the atmospheric shift in the capital region is causing some headaches for security and transport authorities.
Intervals of light showers: Based on the IMD model, the capital will witness light showers in pockets like Najafgarh, Lodhi Road, Palam, and Safdarjung.
Surface wind speed and temperature: The surface wind speed is predicted to be between 30 and 40 kilometers per hour and will pull down maximum temperature to a moderate 32 degrees Celsius against a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius.
Contingency plans: The municipal authorities have constituted fast response teams to manage any waterlogging in important arterial roads earmarked for VVIP motorcade movements.
Widespread poor weather across India is a result of the well-defined low pressure system formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal region, enhanced by an extensive cyclonic circulation extending up to a height of 9.4 kilometers above the mean sea level.
Alignment of monsoon trough: An active monsoon trough extends from North Haryana through Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand up to the Bay of Bengal low-pressure region, providing continuous moisture flow to central and northern parts of India.
Severe weather zones: Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh pose the maximum threat due to isolated heavy rainfalls with squally winds reaching up to 60 kilometers per hour.
Spread in the region: Heavy rainfall activity is forecast in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Vidarbha, and Gangetic West Bengal.
The regional meteorological centers have listed out the specific districts/cities in which there will be severe weather warnings during the next 48-hour period.
Uttar Pradesh: Districts including Ghaziabad, Noida, Lucknow, Agra, Ayodhya, and Gorakhpur are on alert for sharp downpours and sudden squalls touching 60 kilometers per hour, with Lucknow maintaining a high of 32 degrees Celsius.
Bihar: Patna, Aurangabad, Bhagalpur, and Muzaffarpur face active thunderstorm warnings accompanied by surface winds blowing at 35 kilometers per hour.
Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan: Widespread alerts cover districts like Bhopal, Indore, Jaipur, Kota, and Udaipur, where sudden wind gusts between 40 and 45 kilometers per hour threaten to disrupt normal routine activities.
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