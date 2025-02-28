Advertisement
DELHI WEATHER UPDATE

Delhi Weather: Capital Sees Light Rain, More Showers Likely Tomorrow, Check IMD Forecast

Besides Delhi, other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) including Noida and Haryana also witnessed rain adding to cool weather conditions.  

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Feb 28, 2025, 08:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi Weather: Capital Sees Light Rain, More Showers Likely Tomorrow, Check IMD Forecast (Photo: ANI)

Delhi Weather Update: Parts of the national capital witnessed light rainfall on Friday evening, bringing respite for the residents. The temperature was recorded at around 19 degrees Celsius. According to the latest IMD bulletin, Delhi is likely to see a partly cloudy sky along with showers tomorrow with a minimum temperature hovering around 15 degrees Celsius.

Besides Delhi, other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) including Noida and Haryana also witnessed rainfall adding to cool weather conditions. Haryana's Karnal received heavy rainfall accompanied by hailstorm.

This is a developing story, details to follow.....  

 

