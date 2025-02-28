Delhi Weather: Capital Sees Light Rain, More Showers Likely Tomorrow, Check IMD Forecast

Delhi Weather Update: Parts of the national capital witnessed light rainfall on Friday evening, bringing respite for the residents. The temperature was recorded at around 19 degrees Celsius. According to the latest IMD bulletin, Delhi is likely to see a partly cloudy sky along with showers tomorrow with a minimum temperature hovering around 15 degrees Celsius.

Besides Delhi, other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) including Noida and Haryana also witnessed rainfall adding to cool weather conditions. Haryana's Karnal received heavy rainfall accompanied by hailstorm.

This is a developing story, details to follow.....