Delhi Weather: Capital Wakes Up To Rain Amid 'Poor' Air Quality, More Showers In Store? — Check Here

Delhi Weather: The residents in the national capital woke up to light rain amid 'poor' air quality on Thursday morning with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 262 recorded at 6 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Foggy conditions continued to engulf the national capital on Thursday morning causing disruptions in flight schedules resulting in delay of several flights at Indira Gandhi International Airport. According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi recorded a temperature of 12. 6 degrees Celsius at 5.30 am this morning.

According to the CPCB, the Air Quality Index (AQI) was logged at 262 at 8 am this morning. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.'

Homeless people remained in night shelters to keep safe from the harsh winter. The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) set up 235 pagoda tents in several areas.

The IMD has predicted more light rain throughout the day, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 22 degrees Celcius and 12 degrees Celcius, respectively.

Additionally, the foggy conditions caused by low temperatures have further compounded the situation, disrupting visibility in the early morning hours. Several flights at the Indira Gandhi International Airport were delayed due to the dense fog blanketing the city.

Despite the precipitation, the AQI levels across various parts of Delhi remain concerning. Key areas recorded the following AQI readings: Anand Vihar (320), Jahangirpuri (317), Vivek Vihar (305), Wazirpur (289), Okhla Phase-2 (269), Rohini (298), Ashok Vihar (291), Patparganj (287), Pusa (268), ITO (263), Najafgarh (234), R K Puram (249), and Shadipur (203).

Anand Vihar and Jahangirpuri topped the charts with ‘very poor’ air quality, while most other regions stayed in the higher range of the ‘poor’ category. The rain offered a brief respite from the city’s pollution, as experts noted that light showers could help settle dust particles and marginally improve air quality but temporarily.

While the IMD has assured that the light rain may provide temporary relief from pollution and slightly improve air quality, they also highlighted that the improvement might not last long without sustained precipitation or stronger winds to disperse pollutants.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions, especially those with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, as the current AQI levels remain harmful to vulnerable groups.

The weather department in its Thursday morning bulletin predicted that foggy conditions are set to remain during the next seven days with minimum temperature hovering around 8 to 10 degrees Celsius.