Delhi weather update: Noida flooded after heavy rain; Delhi records coldest April day in 3 years

Delhi weather update: Delhi experienced a significant decline in temperature on Tuesday due to continuous overcast conditions and light intermittent rainfall. This resulted in Delhi recording its coldest April temperatures within three years. For residents, the weather was an unusual relief from early summer heat as maximum temperatures plunged well below average for this time of year.

Maximum temperatures decreased dramatically on Tuesday from those measured on April 1, 2023, which showed the same pattern. The maximum temperature measured at the Safdarjung Observatory was recorded at 28.8°C (-6.0°C) from normal, while the Palam Observatory recorded 27.6°C (-8.0°C), Ridge recorded 27.7°C (-7.0°C), and Ayanagar recorded 27.8°C (-7.0°C).

Minimum temperatures throughout the city also decreased significantly, with the Ridge measuring a minimum of 17.2°C; however, the minimum recorded at Safdarjung was 20.1°C and was near the long-term average.

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In addition to decreased temperatures on Tuesday, there was considerable rainfall across Delhi as measured by waterspouts from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. based on data reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Rainfall measured 3.0 millimeters at each of Safdarjung and Lodhi Road. Palam and Ridge were just behind with readings of 2.1 millimeters each. Ayanagar completed the rainfall statistics with a total of 2.0 millimeters for this timeframe.

Delhi's air quality is being classified as moderate, though precipitation cleaned dust out of the atmosphere and made roads wet. The Central Pollution Control Board, or CPCB, said that Delhi's Air Quality Index for October 6th was 114. In accordance with the CPCB classification method, an air quality index between 101 and 200 is considered moderate, and anything less than 100 is considered satisfactory or good.

The forecast indicates that Delhi residents may want to leave their wool clothes out for one more day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is predicting thunderstorms with light to moderate rain for Wednesday.

Conditions this week will remain cloudy; the minimum temperature will be around 17 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature will probably be around 28 degrees Celsius, creating an unusually cool environment for the capital city, particularly at this time of year.

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