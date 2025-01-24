Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2848238https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-weather-fog-to-hit-republic-day-celebrations-heres-what-imd-says-2848238.html
NewsIndia
DELHI WEATHER

Delhi Weather: Fog To Hit Republic Day Celebrations? Here's What IMD Says

Delhi Weather: Several flights at the IGI Airport were delayed. The residents in Delhi woke up to mostly clear skies with some areas witnessing thin layer of fog.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2025, 09:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi Weather: Fog To Hit Republic Day Celebrations? Here's What IMD Says (Photo: ANI)

Delhi Weather: As some parts of the national capital continue to witness foggy conditions on Thursday morning, several flights at the Indira Gandhi International Airport were delayed. The residents in Delhi woke up to mostly clear skies with some areas witnessing thin layer of fog.

A thin layer of fog enveloped Kartavya Path this morning. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature recorded in the National capital was 11 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather department’s Thursday morning bulletin, the national capital will experience mostly clear skies throughout the day.

However, with two days to go until Republic Day celebrations, the IMD predicted that foggy conditions would continue to prevail throughout the week. The weather department also predicted that the minimum temperature would be between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius. Rain is not predicted for the coming days.

 

    

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK