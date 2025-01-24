Delhi Weather: As some parts of the national capital continue to witness foggy conditions on Thursday morning, several flights at the Indira Gandhi International Airport were delayed. The residents in Delhi woke up to mostly clear skies with some areas witnessing thin layer of fog.

#WATCH | Delhi: Several flights at the Indira Gandhi International Airport are delayed due to foggy weather pic.twitter.com/WJKrSt2dma January 24, 2025

A thin layer of fog enveloped Kartavya Path this morning. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature recorded in the National capital was 11 degrees Celsius.

#WATCH | Delhi: A thin layer of fog envelops Kartavya Path



As per IMD, the minimum temperature forecasted in the National capital is 11°C pic.twitter.com/WrH7hEsy5A — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2025

According to the weather department’s Thursday morning bulletin, the national capital will experience mostly clear skies throughout the day.

However, with two days to go until Republic Day celebrations, the IMD predicted that foggy conditions would continue to prevail throughout the week. The weather department also predicted that the minimum temperature would be between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius. Rain is not predicted for the coming days.