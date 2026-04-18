Delhi weather: Mercury set to hit 42°C after Friday's storm; IMD warns of rising heat in North India

By Saturday morning, after experiencing a short break from hot weather due to thunderstorms on Friday night, residents of Delhi-NCR faced a spike in temperatures on Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that temperatures in North India will continue to increase significantly during the next week, and seasonal averages will be "much above" their averages.

Temporary respite gone; sizzling Saturday

Both thunderstorms occurred overnight, resulting in a temporary drop in temperature. However, by 7 AM on Saturday morning, the temperature was above 30 degrees Celsius. On Friday, the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory (New Delhi's main weather observation point) was 41 degrees Celsius, which was approximately 4 degrees greater than average for that time of the year.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

For Saturday, the IMD is forecasting a high temperature of 41 degrees Celsius and a low temperature of about 20 degrees Celsius. Although there may be some partially cloudy skies on Saturday, forecasters do not expect many clouds for the rest of next week; therefore, there will be an abundance of sunshine. The IMD expects a peak temperature of 42 degrees Celsius next week.

Weekly outlook: 42°C ahead

The weather department states that although the official temperature of a heat wave (4.5 to 6.4 above normal) will likely not be reached yet, the heat will be unbearably hot.

Forecast range: A range of 39 °C to 42 °C in the next few days.

Northwestern India weather forecast: The plains of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh are expected to see a gradual rise of 2-3 degrees.

Regional divide: Rain in the hill regions, dry in the plains

There is a contrasting weather pattern developing in North India. The western Himalayas, ranging from Jammu and Kashmir to Himachal Pradesh, will see scattered rain and thunderstorms, while the northern plains are seeing a hot, dry system. IMD states that temperatures in these areas are remaining "well above normal" or "much above normal."

Health advisory: Suggestions for the vulnerably ill

Even though no official heatwave has been declared by IMD, there are still many moderate health concerns related to heat, especially for children, the elderly, and those with other pre-existing conditions.

ALSO READ | Bengal father's viral biryani treat for son amid financial crisis draws global prayers | VIDEO