Delhi weather alert: Mercury to hit 42°C after brief spell of gusty winds; heatwave forecast for May 15-20

Delhi weather alert: As the city of Delhi has just witnessed one bout of unbearable heat, it was hit again with a sudden change in its weather pattern as gusty winds battered several parts of the national capital region on Thursday. The strong winds have momentarily offered a psychological respite to the people from "heat torture," but the IMD forecasts that there is yet another round of severe heat waves waiting for them in the coming days.

A shock to residents as sudden winds bring dust particles

On Thursday, May 14, 2026, a few regions in the capital city of Delhi were suddenly buffeted by gusty winds. Despite gusts of high-speed winds, the day continued with extreme heat conditions, with maximum temperatures reaching up to 40.6°C (a record maximum so far this year), whereas the minimum was reported to be 23.4°C. The effects of extreme heat conditions could also be seen on the activities of people who were seen seeking refuge from sunlight and "loo."

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IMD forecast: Temperature to reach 42°C

However, the respite from winds will last for only a couple of days as per the IMD forecast, and there will be an increase in temperature between May 15 and May 20.

Temperature range: Maximum temperature ranges are estimated at 38°C to 42°C, whereas the minimum temperature is expected to range from 26°C to 29°C.

Sky condition: While there may be partial cloudiness in the next 48 hours, there will be mostly clear skies from May 16 to May 19, which will allow solar rays to reach the surface directly.

Wind pattern: There will be normal to moderate wind flow in the coming days, and the dominant direction will be the West and northwest, which will blow the hot air from the desert region.

Humidity & rainfall data

In the previous 24 hours, the highest relative humidity was measured at 84%, whereas the lowest relative humidity stood at 37%. Though it felt like the weather was extremely dry through the day, there were 2 mm of rain recorded in the city until Thursday morning.

Experts have advised all residents to drink plenty of fluids to keep themselves hydrated in the rising heat index and avoid outdoor activity during the day.

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