Delhi weather: IMD issues rain and storm alert for next 48 hours; heat relief to continue

Delhi weather update: Delhi-NCR citizens are enjoying a brief respite from sweltering summer heat following a sudden change in weather pattern as May commences. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has released another forecast warning for thunderstorms and rain in the coming two days. The forecast suggests a further drop in temperature across the Delhi capital region.

Weather condition: Ongoing cloudy skies and wind speed

On 2nd May, cloudy weather will prevail in the national capital with temperatures around season average.

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Temperature: The maximum temperature will hover between 38°C and 40°C, whereas the minimum will stay at the 24°C to 26°C mark.

Winds: Morning winds at 15 km/h are expected to rise up to 18 km/h in the afternoons.

Night forecast: Evening breeze will be blowing towards the south-westerly direction as the night approaches.

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Warning of the citizens

Though the change would provide some relief from the summer sunshine, at the same time, dangers related to lightning and dust storms are also associated with it. In this regard, the following advice is provided to citizens:

Take shelter : Citizens should avoid going out in stormy weather.

: Citizens should avoid going out in stormy weather. Avoid risk: Citizens should avoid standing under trees, electrical poles, and weak constructions when there are strong winds.

May 3rd forecast: Heavy storms with high-velocity winds

A major shift in weather patterns is expected after today as the clouds will gather strength after noon in the NCR region.

Storm forecast: According to the India Meteorological Department, light to moderate rains along with thunderstorms, lightning, and dust storms are anticipated.

Effect of wind: The people are warned about wind that could blow with the velocity of 30–40 km/h, and there might be strong gusts up to 50 km/h.

Visibility and safety: Such high-velocity winds could cause the falling of tree branches. Daytime temperatures may fall down to 36°C to 38°C.

May 4: Rain and mild weather conditions

The trend will continue on Monday, providing coolness in the city as compared to other days.

Predictions for the next day: Cloudy weather will continue for most parts of the day, along with light rains and thundershowers.

Temperature drop: The temperature level will further decrease, with the maximum temperature around 35°C to 37°C.

Strong winds continue: Strong winds will continue at 30-40 km/h, just as was observed on the previous day.

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