Delhi weather forecast: Thunderstorms and rain predicted today; mercury to hit 42°C by weekend

Delhi weather forecast: Delhi residents have some respite in the form of predicted light rainfall and thunderstorms for tomorrow, Wednesday, according to the weather department. Along with this, very strong winds will blow in the city tonight up to a speed of 50 kmph.

Predicted thunderstorms, lightning and winds tomorrow

According to forecasts released by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), there are chances of a partly cloudy sky and a high chance of thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds on Wednesday.

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Maximum temperature: Between 37°C and 39°C.

Minimum temperature: Between 26°C and 28°C.

Temperature recorded in Safdarjung on Tuesday

On Tuesday, Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 39.0°C, which was slightly below the normal mark for this time of year, while the minimum temperature recorded at the same place was 27.6°C, over two degrees above the normal temperature mark.

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Temperature differences in different parts of Delhi-NCR

Here are the readings of temperature differences in different parts of Delhi-NCR recorded yesterday.

Mayur Vihar : Lowest maximum temperature of 35.2°C.

: Lowest maximum temperature of 35.2°C. Safdarjung : Highest temperature recorded here was 39.0°C.

: Highest temperature recorded here was 39.0°C. Palam : Lowest minimum temperature recorded here was 25.5°C.

: Lowest minimum temperature recorded here was 25.5°C. Noida: It was a warmer night with a minimum of 29°C.

Heat wave alert: Temperature to rise over 40°C in weekend days

The respite from rain is going to be temporary. According to the IMD, improvement in weather is expected to commence from May 14.

Sunny skies : Expected between May 15 and May 18.

: Expected between May 15 and May 18. Rise in temperatures : Temperature is expected to increase sharply and reach up to 40°C to 42°C on May 17 and 18.

: Temperature is expected to increase sharply and reach up to 40°C to 42°C on May 17 and 18. Minimum temperatures: Minimum temperatures are also expected to increase up to 27°C to 29°C.

Air quality still 'moderate'

With the strong wind blowing in the capital city, the air quality continues to be at the "Moderate" level. According to CPCB, an AQI of 148 was observed in Delhi today. As per the classification, an AQI of 101 to 200 is moderate, while beyond 201 is poor air quality.

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