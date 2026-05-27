Delhi weather alert: IMD issues yellow alert for 45°C heatwave; check relief date and monsoon update

Delhi weather: The NCR remains under a scorching spell of summer. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) continues to maintain a Yellow Alert for Delhi, predicting peak daytime max temps of 45°C. Residents are not offered respite even at night, as nighttime min temps remain persistently at 28°C. Such conditions lead to the 'warm night' effect, wherein urban environments retain their heat due to absorption in concrete surfaces after dusk.

ALSO READ | Nautapa's reign weakens: IMD predicts sudden thunderstorms to crash peak 45°C summer temperatures

Severe heatwave engulfs plains amid nautapa

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The prevailing weather condition corresponds to the Nautapa period, which marks a span of nine days during which maximum levels of solar radiation occur annually. The heatwave has left large parts of North India in a state of emergency. In neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, various districts continue to report temperatures beyond the 45°C mark. It is pertinent to note that district Banda reported record temperatures of 47.4°C earlier in the week, thus being among the most scorching places in the world.

To counter the situation, the Delhi government is taking drastic actions within the healthcare infrastructure.

A Western Disturbance for Desperately Sought Relief

At last, relief seems to be arriving soon. The IMD has predicted that an incoming Western Disturbance, interacting with a moisture feeder belt emanating from the Bay of Bengal, will put a halt to the heat wave starting on May 29.

The weather phenomenon will generate cloud formation, dust storms, and some isolated thunderstorms in northwest parts of India. The atmospheric event is expected to bring about an abrupt temperature decrease and thus bring some respite to the capital.

SW Monsoon Arrival Delayed Over India Mainland

Even though there is hope for some relief in North India, the monsoon season appears to face some delay according to recent meteorological updates. Early meteorological models had forecasted the arrival of the SW monsoon over Kerala by May 26. However, after some satellite tracking and mapping of wind direction, the IMD has revised its prediction of the monsoon to arrive over the mainland from June 1 to June 4.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu weather: RMC predicts heavy rain in 8 districts; hot & humid showers for Chennai