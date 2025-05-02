Delhi Weather: Heavy Rain In Capital Brings Respite From Scorching Heat, IMD Issues Alert — Check Here
Delhi | Residents of the national capital woke up to heavy rain showers accompanied by strong winds this morning.
Trending Photos
Delhi | Residents of the national capital woke up to heavy rain showers accompanied by strong winds this morning.
#WATCH | Delhi | Residents of the national capital woke up to heavy rain showers accompanied by strong winds this morning.
(Visuals from Shanti Path) pic.twitter.com/GTqPL8buy2— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement