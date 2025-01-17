Delhi Weather: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Fog, Cold Waves Continue To Grip Capital; Flight & Train Services Hit

Delhi Weather: As the national capital reels under bone-chilling cold, residents in Delhi woke up to cold waves on Friday morning with fog shrouding many parts of the city. In view of the foggy conditions and persisting fog, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a yellow alert for the city till Sunday predicting dense to very dense fog.

#WATCH | Delhi: A thin layer of fog covers the city amid the cold wave.



(Visuals from Niti Marg) pic.twitter.com/vohhZX9cVQ January 17, 2025

In its Friday morning bulletin, the weather office also predicted rain in Delhi besides fog, suggesting no relief for Delhiites from biting cold in the coming days. The minimum temperature is likely to hover around 6 to 7 degrees in the national capital.

Several flights and trains to and from the national capital have been delayed due to dense fog and cold waves. A few flights are delayed at the IGI Airport, and as many as 27 trains originating from several stations are delayed.

Delhi | 27 trains originating from various stations in Delhi are running late due to dense fog. pic.twitter.com/u69slqLNzv January 17, 2025

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital continued in the 'poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI was recorded at 294 in Delhi today at 7 am.

Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Mundka, recorded an AQI of 324; Narela reached 320, Nehru Nagar hit 360, and Patparganj registered an AQI of 377. Additionally, Okhla Phase-2 reported an AQI of 351, while Sonia Vihar stood at 323.

#WATCH | Delhi: A thin layer of fog envelops the National Capital.



(Visuals from Chanakya Puri) pic.twitter.com/bvSD7ngsF5 — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2025

Notably, Vivek Vihar had the highest reading at 390. Other areas like R K Puram (344), Rohini (343), and Najafgarh (221) also exhibited unhealthy air quality. However, data from Punjabi Bagh remained insufficient in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, areas such as Mandir Marg (144) and Sri Aurobindo Marg (156) showed relatively lower but still moderate AQI levels.

Visuals from the AIIMS night shelter depicted individuals resting comfortably despite the ongoing air quality concerns in the city. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good, 51 and 100 'satisfactory,' 101 and 200 'moderate,' 201 and 300 'poor,' 301 and 400 'very poor,' and 401 and 500 'severe.