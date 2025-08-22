Rain Alert For Weekend: Prepare For Heavy Rain, Lightning In Delhi As Monsoon Activity Intensifies | Check IMD Forecast

After almost a week of regular weather, Delhi and the surrounding regions are preparing for a second spell of heavy rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared a yellow alert in Delhi on August 23, predicting further rain to come.

Heavy Rain Expected This Weekend

After a week of little rain, the city can look forward to a good downpour. Some areas of Delhi lightened up with very light rain on Thursday, but the IMD has forecast thunderstorms and scattered showers for Friday. But the actual intensity will increase only on Saturday, when the city will likely witness heavy rain, along with lightning and gusty winds.

The monsoon trough, which had shifted south and away from Delhi, is now shifting north and towards the capital, according to Skymet Weather.

Monsoon Activity To Intensify

Monsoon activities are likely to pick up again in Delhi in the next 4-5 days, which will also lower the temperatures in the city. Skymet predicts moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms from August 22 to August 26, with the intensity and widespreadness of rain being maximum from August 23 to August 25.

From August 27 onwards, the monsoon trough is likely to shift south again, leading to a decrease in rainfall activity.

Heavy Rain Warnings Issued Throughout India

The India Meteorological Department has issued heavy rain warnings for many regions of the country for the coming days.

West And South India On High Alert

The western coastline is on high alert, with very heavy rain expected in Konkan, Goa, and Gujarat in the next 24 hours. Further south, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu are all predicted to have very heavy rain in the coming days.

Central, East, And North India Prepare For Rain

Between August 20 and 24, a vast portion of the country will experience major rains. These include Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, West Bengal, and Sikkim.

Heavy rain is also predicted for the northern part of the country, including Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh, from the same time.

Northeast India To See Downpour

Northeast states are not left behind either, as the region is expecting heavy rain in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, with the intensity of the period peaking between August 20-24.

