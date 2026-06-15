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Delhi battered by massive dust storm as 92 Kmph winds lash Palam and Dwarka; IMD sounds red alert

A sudden dust storm has hit Southwest Delhi, causing visibility to plummet near the Dwarka Sector 12 Metro station. Check the traffic advisory and weather update.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 02:56 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 03:20 PM IST
Delhi battered by massive dust storm as 92 Kmph winds lash Palam and Dwarka; IMD sounds red alert
Image Credit: Vehicles and pedestrians move amid a dust storm in New Delhi. (Photo: IANS)

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