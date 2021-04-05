Delhi weather: Maximum temperature to reach 36 degrees Celsius, heatwave unlikely, says reports

New Delhi: Delhi temperature is expected to reach around 36 degrees Celsius in the coming days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday (April 4).

Day and night temperatures will rise as the days pass, however, a "heatwave" is unlikely for at least another week, Skymet Weather report said.

The weather department has predicted mainly clear skies in the day, while partly cloudy sky is expected in the afternoon or evening, PTI reported.

On Sunday, a minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average, was recorded, IMD stated. The relative humidity was recorded at 49 per cent.

Earlier on Saturday, the Met department had informed that Delhi's minimum temperature had dropped to 11.7 degrees Celsius, the lowest recorded in the month of April in at least 12 years.

On March 29, with a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius, Delhi marked its hottest March day in 76 years.

Meanwhile, the national capital’s air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category. The air quality index (AQI) was 156 at 10.05 am, as per the real-time data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI is considered 'good' if it lies between zero and 50, 'satisfactory' when it is between 51 and 100, 'moderate' in case of 101 and 200, 'poor' when it is 201 and 300, 'very poor' when it falls between 301 and 400, and it is considered 'severe' when between 401 and 500.

(With PTI inputs)

