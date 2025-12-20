Advertisement
NewsIndiaDelhi Weather Crisis: Orange Alert For Dense Fog As Air Quality Hits Severe 400+ Mark; 177 Flights Cancelled
DELHI WEATHER

Delhi Weather Crisis: Orange Alert For Dense Fog As Air Quality Hits 'Severe' 400+ Mark; 177 Flights Cancelled

Delhi faces a "severe" air crisis this weekend as the AQI breaches the 400 mark. With an IMD Orange Alert for dense fog, 177 flights are cancelled and 700+ delayed at IGI Airport. Stay updated on visibility levels and pollution hotspots.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2025, 07:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi Weather Crisis: Orange Alert For Dense Fog As Air Quality Hits 'Severe' 400+ Mark; 177 Flights CancelledVehicles move slowly through dense fog as low visibility affects traffic in New Delhi. (Photo: IANS)

A deadly pairing of massive fog and toxic air quality has rendered life in Delhi almost impossible. With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) going into 'orange alert' mode on Saturday, December 20, and the Air Quality Index entering the ‘severe’ category, the city is in preparation to witness the worst weather of the year so far.

Aviation Bedlam: 177 Flights Cancelled, Hundreds Delayed

Dense fog has caused huge disruptions in the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport flights. Fog reduced visibility to zero at the Safdarjung station and just 50 meters at the Palam station early yesterday, giving rise to the 'red alert' in the aviation sector.

Cancellations: A total of 177 flights (88 outgoing and 89 arrivals) had been cancelled yesterday alone.

Delays: A massive 700 flights had been majorly delayed, and wait times had touched 49 minutes in outgoing flights. The 'Low Visibility Procedures' (LVP) are still in action as of Saturday morning. Airline IndiGo and Air-India Express flights might see further changes in flight schedules.

Air Quality Enters 'Severe' Category

Delhi’s air quality, which had remained in the "very poor" category for the better part of the week, has finally broken the 400 barrier and entered the "severe" category on Saturday morning. The breach came even though the average AQI on Friday was 374. The average AQI on Saturday mornings recorded 403 in various areas. 

Pollution Hotspots 

The maximum air quality levels were recorded in Vivek Vihar (434) and Anand Vihar (430), with nearly a dozen stations logging emergency levels of toxicity. The outlook The air quality levels are set to remain in the 400+ range throughout Sunday and Monday because of stagnant wind speeds. 

The 'Inversion Trap' & Historic Rain Deficit

Experts have identified the "dangerous inversion effect" triggered by plummeting temperatures that form a "lid" trapping pollutants close to the earth’s surface. The temperatures are set to plummet with min temps ranging between 7°C and 9°C. 

Dirtiest December Ever 

This is set to be the dirtiest December in eight years. The absence of any rain in December has made it impossible for the "washing out" of pollutants into the atmosphere.

