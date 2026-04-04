Delhi weather update: IMD issues orange alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms; AQI remains 'poor'

Delhi weather update: After an extremely wet night of rain in Delhi on Friday night, April 3rd, weather conditions in Delhi are predicted to worsen even further today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning for Saturday, April 4th, for predicted thunderstorms, gales, and lightning to occur across parts of the city.

Orange and yellow alerts issued in all districts

The IMD issued several weather watches throughout the city, including:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Orange Alert - issued for South, Central, and New Delhi meaning residents of these areas should be ready for significant weather disruption.

Yellow Alert - issued for Southwest, West, and Northeast Delhi; citizens of these areas should stay updated on the local weather forecast.

The IMD has advised all residents to be on high alert due to increased wind speeds this evening.

Temperature and atmospheric conditions

Even though it is mostly cloudy with rain today, humidity will remain high today.

Maximum Temperature: 29 °C

Minimum Temperature: 18 °C

Wind Speed: +/- 5 Kph (with wind gusts exceeding this value).

The IMD is predicting an increase in the maximum temperature this week due to the coolest winds coming from the west, which could cool down our city temporarily tonight.

Delhi's weather challenges over the next five days

The forecast predicts an unsettled week in Delhi, with dramatic fluctuations in temperatures. On Sunday, April 5, it will continue to rain, with the maximum temperature fluctuating between 18ºC and 31ºC. On Monday, April 6, rainfall will cease for most of the day, leaving only cloudy conditions and 45% humidity; the maximum temperature will be 33ºC.

However, there will not be much stability in weather conditions due to the presence of oncoming storms out of the west, which will begin impacting Delhi on Tuesday, April 7, as they move towards Delhi, producing an average high of 33°C. The thunderstorms will lead to more dramatic fluctuations in the temperatures daily from Wednesday, April 8, and will lead to major rains with forecast humidity levels of 55% that day, which will take the daytime temperatures between 18ºC and 29ºC. During the evening of Thursday, April 9, there will be moderately overcast skies, and temperatures in Delhi that evening will be less than during the day; the new temperature range will be 17ºC to 31ºC.

Air quality rated 'poor'

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) rating for Delhi was 266 on Friday and classified as being 'Poor.'

The numbers show the outcome of monitoring stations located throughout Delhi and clearly indicate that there is a significant problem in terms of air quality:

33 Station(s) Reported 'Poor' Air Quality.

7 Station(s) Reported 'Very Poor' Air Quality.

1 Station(s) Reported 'Moderate' Air Quality.

The CPCB has established that air quality of an AQI of 201-300 is considered 'Poor', while for AQI levels of 301-400 the air quality is considered to be 'Very Poor.' By using AQI data for estimating possible health risk, a population can be negatively affected with levels of air quality classified as either 'poor' or 'very poor.'



ALSO READ | Delhi to reopen 13 district RTOs and revive DL-13 registration series; DL-14 scrapped