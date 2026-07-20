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Delhi Weather: Rain brings relief from heat; IMD issues Yellow alert

The IMD has predicted that changing monsoon conditions across northern India are likely to bring intermittent cloud cover and scattered showers in the coming days. 

Published: Jul 20, 2026, 10:25 AM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 10:25 AM IST
Delhi Weather: Rain brings relief from heat; IMD issues Yellow alert
Image Credit: IANS

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