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NewsIndiaDelhi weather: Rain in parts of national capital, IMD predicts... | Videos
DELHI RAIN

Delhi weather: Rain in parts of national capital, IMD predicts... | Videos

Delhi weather update: The national capital witnessed rain in several parts on Sunday morning.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 15, 2026, 07:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Delhi weather: Rain in parts of national capital, IMD predicts... | VideosCredit: File Photo/ANI

Delhi weather update: Rain lashed in several parts of the national capital on Sunday morning.

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Watch Visuals from the Palam area:

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