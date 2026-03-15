Delhi weather: Rain in parts of national capital, IMD predicts... | Videos

Delhi weather update: Rain lashed in several parts of the national capital on Sunday morning.

Watch Visuals from Pandit Pant Marg:

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes in several parts of the national capital.



(Visuals from Pandit Pant Marg) pic.twitter.com/Mxj2F2tl1Q March 15, 2026

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Watch Visuals from the Palam area:

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes in several parts of the national capital.



Visuals from Palam area pic.twitter.com/VV4cmnM2l8 — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2026

(this is a developing story)