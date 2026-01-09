Delhi Weather Today: Rain Intensifies Winter Chill, Mercury Hits 5.8 Degrees Celsius; Yellow Alert Issued For Dense Fog

A biting chill awakened the national capital on a winter morning this Friday, January 9, 2026, due to light rain in the early hours of the morning in several parts of the metropolis. The sudden showers, coupled with the steady slump of mercury, have intensified the cold wave that was sweeping through, keeping residents reaching for their woolens and quilts in hasty desperation.

A Yellow Alert for the region has been issued by the India Meteorological Department due to a combination of dense fog and persistent cold-day conditions.

Temperature Plummets: Coldest Spell Continues

There was a rude shock after a brief window of sunshine earlier this week as the weather suddenly took a turn. The minimum temperature oscillated to 5.8°C at the Safdarjung Observatory, nearly two notches below the seasonal average.

Chill Factor: An added factor is high humidity coupled with winds blowing at 13 kmph, which has considerably lowered the "real-feel" temperature.

Fog and Visibility: Dense fog engulfed the NCR early Friday morning, resulting in low visibility of less than 100m at points such as Palam.

AQI Update: Air Pollution Worsens Winter Conditions

The rain has brought no relief to the polluted atmosphere of Delhi. The Air Quality Index remains a point of concern, and most stations show "Very Poor to Severe" quality.

Delhi (City): AQI 302 (Very Poor)

Noida: AQI 452

Faridabad: AQI 453

Ghaziabad: AQI 424 (Severe) Stagnant cold air and water vapor from the rain event have contributed to trapping air pollutants near the ground, causing a concentration of air to be in a thick layer of smog.

IMD Forecast – What to Expect Next

The next IMD warning The IMD says that though the intensity of the rainfall may decrease by the afternoon, the Yellow Alert for fog is to remain for the next 24 to 48 hours. "No major change is likely in the minimum temperature in the next few days. The nights are likely to remain cold, and people should remain cautious in order to avoid adverse effects of cold and high levels of air pollution," said a weather official in IMD.

