NewsIndiaDelhi weather: Yellow Alert for rain & 40 kmph gusty winds; AQI improves as GRAP 3 revoked
DELHI WEATHER

Delhi weather: Yellow Alert for rain & 40 kmph gusty winds; AQI improves as GRAP 3 revoked

IMD issued a yellow alert for Delhi today (Jan 23) with rain and gusty winds predicted. AQI improves to 322 as CAQM revokes GRAP Stage III curbs. Check the Republic Day weather forecast and temperature updates.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jan 23, 2026, 07:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi weather: Yellow Alert for rain & 40 kmph gusty winds; AQI improves as GRAP 3 revokedPeople walk during rainfall at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. (Photo: IANS)

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi today as an active western disturbance brings much-needed rainfall and gusty winds in the NCR. This change in weather comes a day after Delhi witnessed the warmest January day in seven years.

Rain and thunderstorms likely through Friday

Delhiites experienced a cloudy sky, and the morning saw light rain showers. The IMD added that spells of rain would continue all day, with peak intensity during the forenoon hours.

Outlook: Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning, along with gusty winds up to 30–40 kmph.

Temperature drop: Following the high of 27.1 degree celsius on Thursday, Safdarjung witnessed, the maximum temperature is likely to nosedive today, hovering around 18-20 degree celsius, while the minimum will settle around 11-13 degree celsius.

Fog Warning: Shallow to moderate fog was reported during the morning hours, thus affecting the visibility for early commuters.

AQI relief: GRAP Stage III curbs revoked

With the arrival of wind and rain, much relief has come from the "severe" levels of pollution observed in the past couple of days. "The trend of Air Quality Index values indicates improvement in air quality from 330 (very poor) on Wednesday evening to 322 on Thursday," a statement said.

GRAP update: Citing "favourable meteorological conditions" as well as improved forecasts, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) struck down Stage III (Severe) measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRP) with immediate effect on Thursday, the 22nd of January.

What this means: The ban on certain construction activities has been lifted, and restrictions on BS-III petrol and diesel BS-IV vehicles continue, although the government has imposed Stage I and II restrictions.

Extended forecast: More rain for Republic Day?

A second western disturbance in a row has been predicted to occur between January 26-28 in Northwest India according to meteorologists.

North India alert: While Delhi might experience a spell of light rainfall, the other places, viz., Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab, might face quite harsh weather, including hailstorms. 

Republic Day: Early forecasts suggest a chance of rain during the Republic Day celebrations on Monday, potentially impacting the parade at Kartavya Path.

ALSO READDelhi air quality today: AQI at 302, remains in 'very poor' category; Check area-wise list

