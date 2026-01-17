Delhi Weather Today: Mercury Hits 4.3 Degree Celsius At Safdarjung, Dense Fog Hits 60+ Flights As IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Advertisement
Delhi shivered as the mercury dipped to 4.3°C at Safdarjung. With 60+ flights disrupted at IGI Airport due to dense fog, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for the NCR. Find out when the Western Disturbance will bring relief and the latest rain forecast.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2026, 07:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi Weather Today: Mercury Hits 4.3 Degree Celsius At Safdarjung, Dense Fog Hits 60+ Flights As IMD Issues Yellow AlertPeople move through heavy smog and cold weather conditions near Kartavya Path. (Photo: IANS)

Citizens of the national capital woke up to a chilly morning and fog on Saturday, January 17, 2026. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert regarding the cold wave and dense fog that has hampered air operations and minimized visibility.

Mercury Plummeted to 4.3°C at Saf

Cold wave conditions continued for the sixth day running in the city on Friday, with temperatures well below the average.

The Lows: The Safdarjung Observatory in Delhi has registered a minimum temperature of 4.3°C, which means it was 3.3°C below normal.

Area-wise Chills: Ayanagar and Safdarjung recorded the biggest drop in temperature, and the lowest temperature was registered at both Palam and Lodhi Road at 4.7°C.

Nearby Grip: Although a yellow alert is in operation in Delhi, an orange alert is in operation in nearby provinces such as Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh for a severe level of cold waves and thick fog.

Dense Fog Grounds Flight Operations

The visibility at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport had reduced to as low as 350 meters earlier this morning.

Dense Fog Halts Flight Services

Visibility at Indira Gandhi International Airport reduced to 350 meters at one point early Saturday morning, according to officials.

Travel Disruptions: There were some flights delayed because of the low visibility procedures (CAT III) in operation.

Passengers Advisory: The airline has advised all passengers to check their flight status prior to coming to the airport as the ripple effect caused by flight delays continues.

Some Relief in Sight: Western Disturbance Arriving

Although the current weather forecast is of a chilly kind, the IMD predicts that the intense cold wave is soon going to end.

Temperature Rise: A steady rise of 2°C to 4°C in minimum temperatures is expected during the next five days.

The Catalyst: A new WD is expected to influence Northwest India from January 19 onward. This is expected to lower the minimum temperatures in the national capital to 8-10°C in the next week.

Rain Forecast: Meteorologists at SkymetWeather have observed that the coming of this system may also cause slight winter rains in the capital between January 19 and January 21.

Future Prospects: Another Cold Wave Approaching Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather warned that the respite might be short-lived. Although the nights are expected to be warmer in the coming week, a second spell of cold weather is also predicted between January 23 and January 26, a period when the Republic Day celebrations might take place.

ALSO READDelhi Air Pollution: CAQM Invokes GRAP-III As Air Quality Dips

