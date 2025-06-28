Delhi Weather: Scorching Heat Meets Rain Today, Heavy Monsoon Rains Expected Next Week

Delhi will witness a day of weather contrasts on June 28 with boiling temperatures close to 40°C in addition to a likelihood of 89% for rain. This rare combination indicates an unanticipated beginning to the monsoon season that usually heralds a more steadier dip in temperatures when heavy rains begin.

As per AQI.in data, the national capital will experience scattered rain for the day, with about 2.81 mm of rain. The showers notwithstanding, humidity will be pretty low at 40%, and hence the air will be drier than normal. Light winds of up to 11.2 km/h will provide little relief from the heat.

The morning should be pretty cool for outdoor activities. Though, temperatures are predicted to rise sharply throughout the day, peaking at 39.9°C in the afternoon. People are highly recommended to remain indoors throughout the peak heat time of the day. The afternoon may feature isolated showers, especially in the later hours, but a clearer night is expected. Night temperatures shall provide some respite, falling to 32.8°C, making plans for outdoor evenings more pleasant, though it is advisable to carry an umbrella since sudden weather changes are still a possibility.

Next Week: Heavy Rain To Take Center Stage

The weather forecast for the next week shows a major switch towards heavier rain, typical of a more conventional monsoon trend.

June 29: There is a forecast for moderate rain, with temperatures easing to 34.1°C.

June 30: The heaviest showers of the week are anticipated on this day, with rainfall up to 59.64 mm. The temperature will fall considerably to a chilly 30.8°C, the coolest day of the forecast period.

July 1-3: Moderate showers will persist, with temperatures between 31°C and 36°C.

July 4: Moderate rain is once more anticipated, with temperatures dropping still further to 29.7°C.

This change represents a significant departure from the prevailing mixed weather, with the first week of July set to have largely wet weather. Though June usually heralds the onset of the monsoon, the prevailing high temperatures and periodic heavy rains are an unusual situation for Delhi, showing just how unpredictable the weather this year has been.