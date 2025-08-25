Delhi Weather Today: Monsoon Rain Continues To Lash National Capital; IMD Forecasts More Showers - Read

Delhi Weather Update: A fresh spell of overnight showers has brought relief to Delhiites as they woke up to a pleasant weather on Monday. Intermittent rain continued throughout the night, with more showers lashing the national capital in the morning. Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR), including areas like Baba Khadak Singh Marg, ITO, and the Yamuna River. The India Meteorological Department said that minimum temperatures in the national capital are in the range of 23-26°C and the maximum temperatures were in the range of 32-33°C.

Delhi Weather: IMD Issues Yellow Alert

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the day predicting more showers in Delhi during the day. The met department has also warned of light showers and thunderstorms across the national capital and nearby cities. The IMD has forecast showers in Delhi til August 30. “Generally cloudy sky, possibility of very light to light rain/thundershowers,” said the IMD in its bulletin.

City Temperature

According to the IMD, the minimum temperatures are below normal by 1-3°C and maximum temperatures were below normal by 1-3°C over Delhi. “North easterly winds prevailed with wind speed up to 19 kmph gusting to 46 kmph in the past 24 hours over Delhi,” said the IMD on Sunday.